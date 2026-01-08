What to Expect From AvalonBay Communities' Q4 2025 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $25.4 billion , AvalonBay Communities, Inc. ( AVB ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that develops, redevelops, acquires, owns, and operates apartment communities across major U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2025, it owned or held interests in 314 apartment communities with 97,219 homes and additional projects under development.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict AVB to report a core FFO of $2.85 per share , a 1.8% rise from the $2.80 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect AVB to post core FFO per share of $11.25, up 2.2% from $11.01 in fiscal 2024 . Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, core FFO is projected to rise a further 3.6% to $11.65 per share.

AVB stock has decreased 15% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 17.1% gain and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLRE ) marginal rise over the same period.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities fell nearly 1% following its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 29 as the company reported core FFO of $2.75 per share, missing analysts’ expectations. Investor sentiment was further hurt by its forecast of Q4 core FFO in the range of $2.80 per share to $2.90 per share, with the midpoint below the estimate. In addition, rental demand softened in key markets such as Seattle, Northern California, San Francisco, and San Jose due to weaker consumer activity and an oversupply of units.