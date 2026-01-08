Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From AvalonBay Communities' Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Avalonbay Communities Inc_ logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Avalonbay Communities Inc_ logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $25.4 billion, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that develops, redevelops, acquires, owns, and operates apartment communities across major U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2025, it owned or held interests in 314 apartment communities with 97,219 homes and additional projects under development.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict AVB to report a core FFO of $2.85 per share, a 1.8% rise from the $2.80 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect AVB to post core FFO per share of $11.25, up 2.2% from $11.01 in fiscal 2024. Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, core FFO is projected to rise a further 3.6% to $11.65 per share.

www.barchart.com

AVB stock has decreased 15% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX17.1% gain and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLREmarginal rise over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of AvalonBay Communities fell nearly 1% following its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 29 as the company reported core FFO of $2.75 per share, missing analysts’ expectations. Investor sentiment was further hurt by its forecast of Q4 core FFO in the range of $2.80 per share to $2.90 per share, with the midpoint below the estimate. In addition, rental demand softened in key markets such as Seattle, Northern California, San Francisco, and San Jose due to weaker consumer activity and an oversupply of units.

Analysts' consensus view on AVB stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, seven give a "Strong Buy," one has a "Moderate Buy" rating, and 16 give a "Hold" rating. The average analyst price target for AvalonBay Communities is $202.98, suggesting a potential upside of 13.1% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,920.93 -23.89 -0.34%
S&P 500 Index
AVB 179.50 -4.24 -2.31%
Avalonbay Communities
XLRE 40.14 -0.56 -1.38%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
Big Pain Is Ahead for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Losses Mount. How Should You Play MSTR for January 2026?
Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 2
What's Driving the Parabolic Rise in Silver Futures, and How Long Can the Rally Last?
Image of server racks in modern server room data center by Sashkin via Shutterstock 3
Is CoreWeave Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for January 2026?
Congress building side view by tupungato via iStock 4
Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Why You Should Mark Your Calendars for January 30.
CALL and PUT options by Open Studi0 via Shutterstock 5
Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Options Could Be Unusually Mispriced
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot