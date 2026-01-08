Barchart.com
What to Expect From Skyworks Solutions' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Skyworks Solutions, Inc_ logo on building-by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Founded in 1962, the Irvine, California-based Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $9.7 billion.

Skyworks Solutions is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to generate a profit of $1.06 per share on a diluted basis, down 19.1% from $1.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarterly reports, while missing on two occasions. 

For the current year, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $3.03, down 34% from $4.59 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 18.5% year over year (YoY) to $3.59 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of the wireless chips maker have declined 35.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.1% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 25.3% return during the same time frame.

Even though SWKS stock underperformed, on Nov. 4, the stock surged more than 2% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 results. The company’s revenue grew 7.3% year over year (YoY) to $1.1 billion, successfully beating the Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.76, surpassing the Street’s expectations as well. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is neutral, with a “Hold” rating overall. Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, four are recommending a “Strong Buy,” 19 recommend a “Hold,” and the remaining one analyst suggests a “Moderate Sell” for the stock. SWKS’ average analyst price target is $84, indicating an upside of 40.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,920.93 -23.89 -0.34%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 146.53 -0.12 -0.08%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
SWKS 59.82 -6.45 -9.73%
Skyworks Solutions

