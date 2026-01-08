Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

UDR’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
UDR Inc logo on phone with website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
UDR Inc logo on phone with website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Colorado-based UDR, Inc. (UDR) is a publicly traded multifamily real estate investment trust (REIT) valued at a market cap of $12.1 billion. The company owns, operates, acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages a diversified portfolio of high-quality apartment communities across the United States, focusing on delivering dependable long‑term returns and superior resident experiences. The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 soon.

Before this event, analysts expect this residential REIT to report an FFO of $0.64 per share, up 1.6% from $0.63 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s FFO estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For FY2025, analysts expect UDR to report an FFO of $2.54 per share, up 2.4% from $2.48 per share in fiscal 2024. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of UDR have declined 10.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX17.1% return and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLREmarginal uptick over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

UDR has lagged the broader market over the past year, influenced by weaker rental and rent‑growth trends in key markets and elevated new apartment supply, which have tempered rent and net operating income momentum.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about UDR’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," 15 indicate "Hold," and two suggest a "Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for UDR is $40.30, implying a 9.5% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
UDR 36.82 -0.29 -0.78%
United Dominion Realty Trust
$SPX 6,920.93 -23.89 -0.34%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 40.14 -0.56 -1.38%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
Big Pain Is Ahead for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Losses Mount. How Should You Play MSTR for January 2026?
Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 2
What's Driving the Parabolic Rise in Silver Futures, and How Long Can the Rally Last?
Image of server racks in modern server room data center by Sashkin via Shutterstock 3
Is CoreWeave Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for January 2026?
Congress building side view by tupungato via iStock 4
Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Why You Should Mark Your Calendars for January 30.
CALL and PUT options by Open Studi0 via Shutterstock 5
Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Options Could Be Unusually Mispriced
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot