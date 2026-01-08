Barchart.com
STERIS Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Steris Plc logo and chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Founded in 1985, Mentor, Ohio-based STERIS plc (STE) develops, manufactures and markets infection prevention, decontamination, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services. The company’s market capitalization currently stands at $24.5 billion and is expected to unveil its Q3 2026 earnings report soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate STERIS to generate earnings of $2.53 per share, representing an increase of 9.1% from $2.32 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed and met the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $10.23, indicating an 11% increase from $9.22 reported in fiscal 2025. Also, its EPS is expected to grow 8.6% year over year (YoY) to $11.11 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of the medical equipment and services company have surged 25.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX17.1% rise and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV14.3% return during the same time frame.

On Nov. 6, STERIS’ shares closed up by 6.9% following the release of its impressive Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $1.5 billion, topping Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $2.47 surpassed the projections as well.

Analysts’ consensus view on STE is somewhat bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among nine analysts covering the stock, six suggest a “Strong Buy” and three analysts give a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $288.86 represents an 11.4% potential upside to current price levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 159.66 +1.57 +0.99%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
STE 259.20 -0.83 -0.32%
Steris Corp
$SPX 6,920.93 -23.89 -0.34%
S&P 500 Index

