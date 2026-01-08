STERIS Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Founded in 1985, Mentor, Ohio-based STERIS plc (STE) develops, manufactures and markets infection prevention, decontamination, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services. The company’s market capitalization currently stands at $24.5 billion and is expected to unveil its Q3 2026 earnings report soon.
Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate STERIS to generate earnings of $2.53 per share, representing an increase of 9.1% from $2.32 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed and met the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.
For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $10.23, indicating an 11% increase from $9.22 reported in fiscal 2025. Also, its EPS is expected to grow 8.6% year over year (YoY) to $11.11 in fiscal 2027.
Shares of the medical equipment and services company have surged 25.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.1% rise and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 14.3% return during the same time frame.
On Nov. 6, STERIS’ shares closed up by 6.9% following the release of its impressive Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $1.5 billion, topping Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $2.47 surpassed the projections as well.
Analysts’ consensus view on STE is somewhat bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among nine analysts covering the stock, six suggest a “Strong Buy” and three analysts give a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $288.86 represents an 11.4% potential upside to current price levels.
On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.