Corn Pops Back Higher on Wednesday

Corn futures were pushing higher into the Wednesday close, as contracts were 2 to 3 cents higher in the nearbys. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 ½ cents at $4.08 3/4.

EIA data from this morning showed ethanol production in the week ending on January 2 slowing 22,000 barrels per day wk/wk to 1.098 million bpd. Despite the reduction in output, stocks rose 708,000 barrels to 22.652 million barrels. That came as exports were down 35,000 bpd to 113,000 bps, though refiner inputs of ethanol were a bigger issue, dropping 117,000 bpd to 771,000 bpd. That is a seasonal pattern once the holidays roll around.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday, with traders looking for 0.7-1.5 MMT in 2025/26 corn sales during the week of 1/1. Sales for 2026/27 are seen 0-100,000 MT.

USDA will release a slew of data on Monday, with the Crop Production report expected to show US corn production at 16.553 bbu, as yield is estimated at 184 bpa according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.46 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.08 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.54, up 2 3/4 cents,