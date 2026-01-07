Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From Align Technology's Next Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Align Technology, Inc_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Align Technology, Inc_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $11.2 billion, Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) develops and provides Invisalign clear aligners, Vivera retainers, and iTero intraoral scanners and services to patients and dental professionals worldwide. The company operates through two main segments: Clear Aligners, offering a range of Invisalign products for children, teens, and adults, and Imaging Systems & CAD/CAM Services, providing digital scanning, design software, and orthodontic workflow solutions.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 4. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast ALGN to post a profit of $2.47 per share, a growth of 26% from $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line projections in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the Invisalign tooth-straightening system maker to report EPS of $8.18, a 16.7% increase from $7.01 in fiscal 2024.

www.barchart.com

ALGN stock has dropped 22.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.2% rise and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV13.3% return over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Shares of ALGN surged 4.9% following its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 29. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.61 and revenue reached $995.7 million, exceeding the consensus estimates. Investor sentiment was further lifted as Align raised its Q4 revenue forecast to $1.03 billion  - $1.05 billion and projected mid-single-digit growth in Clear Aligner volumes.

Analysts' consensus rating on ALGN stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, opinions include eight "Strong Buys," six "Holds," and one "Moderate Sell." This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with nine analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy." 

The average analyst price target for ALGN is $171.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2.2% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 159.98 +1.89 +1.20%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,944.82 +42.77 +0.62%
S&P 500 Index
ALGN 168.24 +0.58 +0.35%
Align Technology

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
Big Pain Is Ahead for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Losses Mount. How Should You Play MSTR for January 2026?
Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 2
What's Driving the Parabolic Rise in Silver Futures, and How Long Can the Rally Last?
Image of server racks in modern server room data center by Sashkin via Shutterstock 3
Is CoreWeave Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for January 2026?
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 4
This Is the Best Magnificent 7 Stock to Buy for 2026, According to Analysts
CALL and PUT options by Open Studi0 via Shutterstock 5
Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Options Could Be Unusually Mispriced
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot