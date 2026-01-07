MSCI's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $42.5 billion , MSCI Inc. ( MSCI ) is a global provider of decision-support tools and solutions that help the investment community manage and optimize investment processes across public and private markets. Through its indexes, analytics, ESG and climate, and private assets solutions, MSCI enables investors to assess risk and return, construct portfolios, meet regulatory requirements, and make informed investment decisions worldwide.

The New York-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Prior to the event, analysts anticipate MSCI to report an adjusted EPS of $4.59 , up 9.8% from $4.18 in the same quarter last year. It has consistently surpassed Wall Street's earnings projections over the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the index provider to post adjusted EPS of $17.22, a rise of 13.3% from $15.20 in fiscal 2024 .

MSCI's shares have declined 1.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.2% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 16.4% increase over the same period.

Shares of MSCI climbed 8.6% on Oct. 28 following the company’s strong Q3 2025 results , which showed a 9.5% increase in operating revenues to $793.4 million and a 15.8% rise in net income to $325.4 million. Investors were encouraged by record recurring sales in the Index and Analytics segments, a 17% growth in asset-based fees, and high client retention of 94.7%.

Analysts' consensus rating on MSCI stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 "Strong Buys," three "Moderate Buys," four "Holds," and one "Strong Sell." This consensus is less bullish than three months ago, with 13 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

The average analyst price target for MSCI is $649.47, suggesting a potential upside of 10.6% from current levels.