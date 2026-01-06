Match Group's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $7.5 billion , Match Group, Inc. ( MTCH ) operates a global portfolio of dating and social connection platforms across four segments: Tinder, Hinge, Evergreen and Emerging, and Match Group Asia. The company owns well-known brands such as Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, and Plenty of Fish, offering services in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

The Dallas, Texas-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict MTCH to report an EPS of $0.80 , up 29% from the previous year's $0.62 . It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the media and internet company to post an EPS of $2.57, a rise of 15.3% from $2.23 in fiscal 2024 . Moreover, the company’s EPS is projected to increase 16.7% year-over-year to $3 in fiscal 2026.

MTCH stock has decreased 2.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 15.9% gain and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLC ) 18.6% return over the same period.

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.82 and revenue of $914.3 million on Nov. 4, Match Group shares rose 5.2% the next day. Investors were encouraged by net income growth of 18% year-over-year to $161 million and successful execution of its $50 million reinvestment plan to accelerate product innovation and international expansion. Positive momentum from Tinder’s Chemistry and Face Check features, Hinge’s AI enhancements, and ongoing cost-savings initiatives further boosted confidence.