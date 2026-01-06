Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Starting Tuesday with Steady Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Corn prices are holding near steady so far on Tuesday morning, showing fractionally mixed trade. Futures came out of the holiday slowed weeks with gains across the board. Front months were up 6 to 7 cents to lead the charge. Open interest was down 11,335 contracts, suggesting some short covering. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 7 1/2 cents at $4.06 ¾. 

USDA tallied corn export shipments at 1.207 MMT (47.5 mbu) during the week ending on January 1. That was 9.6% below the week prior and 37.58% above the same week in last year. Japan was the top destination of 294,366 MT, with 243,382 MT headed to Mexico and 90,557 MT to Guatemala. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 26.81 MMT (1.06 bbu) since September 1, which is now 64.83% larger vs. the same period last year. Another 119,195 MT of sorghum was headed to China. 

Export Sales data got caught up on Monday, with a total of 756,419 MT of corn sold in the week of 12/25, on the lower end of the expected 0.7-1.5 MMT. That was a marketing year low, and just 2.6% below the same holiday week last year. 

Commitment of Traders data from Monday afternoon showed managed money flipping back to a net short position of 23,584 contracts in corn futures and options as of December 30. That was a move to the short side of 26,343 contracts

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.44 1/2, up 7 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Nearby Cash  was $4.06 3/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.52, up 6 1/2 cents, currently unch

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.58 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 452-0 unch unch
Corn
ZCH26 444-2 -0-2 -0.06%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0556 -0.0021 -0.05%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by El editorial via Shutterstock 1
‘We’ve Done Our Country a Great Disservice’ by Offshoring: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says ‘We Have to Create Prosperity’ for All, Not Just PhDs
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
How to Make a 2.0% Income Yield in GOOGL Stock Over the Next Month
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
CES 2026, Sector Rotation and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
3 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 5
GOOGL Stock Rocked in 2025, But Is Google’s 2026 Forecast as Bright?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot