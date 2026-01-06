Pfizer's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Pfizer Inc. (PFE), headquartered in New York, discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products. With a market cap of $143.2 billion, the company offers medicines, vaccines, medical devices, and consumer healthcare products for oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular, and other therapeutic areas. The pharmaceutical giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 3.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect PFE to report a profit of $0.56 per share on a diluted basis, down 11.1% from $0.63 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect PFE to report EPS of $3.11, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. However, its EPS is expected to decline 4.8% year over year to $2.96 in fiscal 2026.
PFE stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 5.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 11.6% returns over the same time frame.
Pfizer's underperformance is due to worries about patent expirations for blockbuster meds like Eliquis and Ibrance, plus fading COVID-19 sales.
On Nov. 4, 2025, PFE shares closed down by 1.5% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.87 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.66. The company’s revenue was $16.7 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $16.6 billion. PFE expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3 to $3.15, and expects revenue in the range of $61 billion to $64 billion.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on PFE stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 16 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” PFE’s average analyst price target is $27.95, indicating a potential upside of 11% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.