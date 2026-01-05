Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Intel Stock Just Surged Through Its 50-, 20-Day Moving Averages. Should You Buy INTC Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock

Intel (INTC) shares have pushed higher in recent sessions as investors await the company’s launch of new PC processors at the annual CES event set to officially kick off on Jan. 6. 

The said rally has pushed INTC past two of its major moving averages (20-day and 50-day), which is often interpreted in technical analysis as a bullish signal. 

Versus its April low, Intel stock is up a whopping 120% at the time of writing. 

www.barchart.com

Is It Worth Buying Intel Stock Here?

INTC stock remains attractive at current levels amidst what analysts describe as a “semiconductor supercycle” driven by unprecedented AI investment, moving beyond cyclical pattern into sustained growth territory. 

Meanwhile, the aforementioned technical setup transitions Intel from a defensive posture to a more aggressive growth trajectory, potentially attracting momentum-driven buying from algorithmic trading systems and technical experts. 

Beyond moving averages, the semiconductor giant’s long-term relative strength index (RSI) also currently sits at about 57 only, indicating the broader bullish momentum isn’t running out of juice just yet. 

According to Barchart, bullish option traders also seem to believe that Intel will be trading at more than $47 by the end of April. 

INTC Shares Have Secured Strategic Validation

While Intel’s fundamental challenges, including its continued struggle in winning foundry customers, temper the technical optimism, the company has, nonetheless, secured strategic validation through significant external support.  

This includes a $5 billion investment from Nvidia (NVDA) and $8.9 billion federal support, underscoring INTC’s importance in the government’s commitment to onshoring semiconductor manufacturing.

Additionally, the Nasdaq-listed firm stands to benefit from Taiwan Semi’s (TSM) capacity constraints as well as hyperscalers like Google (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) explore manufacturing alternatives for supply chain diversification. 

All in all, Intel shares currently present an intriguing but complex opportunity for momentum-focused investors willing to accept sector volatility and the company’s execution risks.

Wall Street Remains Cautious on Intel 

Despite an attractive technical setup and positive fundamental developments, Wall Street analysts continue to warrant caution in playing INTC shares in 2026. 

The consensus rating on Intel stock currently sits at “Hold” only with the mean target of about $37 indicating nearly 10% downside from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 187.85 -1.00 -0.53%
Nvidia Corp
GOOGL 316.24 +1.09 +0.35%
Alphabet Cl A
AAPL 267.27 -3.74 -1.38%
Apple Inc
INTC 39.43 +0.05 +0.13%
Intel Corp
TSM 323.48 +3.87 +1.21%
Taiwan Semiconductor ADR

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by El editorial via Shutterstock 1
‘We’ve Done Our Country a Great Disservice’ by Offshoring: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says ‘We Have to Create Prosperity’ for All, Not Just PhDs
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
How to Make a 2.0% Income Yield in GOOGL Stock Over the Next Month
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
CES 2026, Sector Rotation and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
3 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 5
GOOGL Stock Rocked in 2025, But Is Google’s 2026 Forecast as Bright?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot