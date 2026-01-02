Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From AbbVie's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Abbvie Inc logo and meds- by Ascannio via Shutterstock
Abbvie Inc logo and meds- by Ascannio via Shutterstock

North Chicago, Illinois-based AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. With a market cap of $403.8 billion, the company discovers and develops medicines and therapies that solve health issues across immunology, oncology, aesthetics, neuroscience, and eye care. The drug giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ABBV to report a profit of $3.37 per share on a diluted basis, up 56% from $2.16 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect ABBV to report EPS of $10.65, up 5.2% from $10.12 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 35.4% year over year to $14.42 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

ABBV stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 29.7% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV12.8% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

AbbVie's strong performance is driven by the success of Skyrizi and Rinvoq, double-digit neuroscience growth, and strategic acquisitions, including Gilgamesh and Capstan Therapeutics. They're expanding manufacturing with a $195 million investment in North Chicago and a $70 million expansion in Worcester, advancing pipeline programs for alopecia areata, vitiligo, and Parkinson's. Despite aesthetic challenges, AbbVie's focus on immunology and neuroscience fuels growth.

On Oct. 31, ABBV shares closed down by 4.5% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.86 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.77. The company’s revenue was $15.8 billion, beating Wall Street's $15.6 billion forecast. ABBV expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $10.61 to $10.65.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ABBV stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 16 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 11 give a “Hold.” ABBV’s average analyst price target is $245.81, indicating a potential upside of 7.6% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 154.80 -0.88 -0.57%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,845.50 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
ABBV 228.49 -1.25 -0.54%
Abbvie Inc

Most Popular News

Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 1
Apple is an Analyst Favorite, But AAPL Stock Has Been Flat - Shorting Puts Is the Best Play
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
Tesla Ratio Spread Targets A Profit Zone Between 410 and 430
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Tread Water Ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes
Stack of cigarettes by Andrii Shablovskyi via iStock 4
Altria’s (MO) Unusual Options Activity Just Tipped Its Hand to a Hidden Multi-Dimensional Opportunity
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 5
Is There More to Tuesday's Rally in Metals Than a Simple "Turnaround"?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot