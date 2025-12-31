Barchart.com
Earnings Preview: What to Expect From KLA Corporation's Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

KLA Corp_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
KLA Corp_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

KLA Corporation (KLAC), headquartered in Milpitas, California, designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. With a market cap of $163.4 billion, the company offers surface profilers, nanomechanical testers, chips, and semiconductor assembly solutions. The leading supplier of process control and yield management solutions is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect KLAC to report a profit of $8.75 per share on a diluted basis, up 6.7% from $8.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the full year, analysts expect KLAC to report EPS of $35.44, up 6.5% from $33.28 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 17.5% year over year to $41.63 in fiscal 2027. 

KLAC stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 96.3% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 24% returns over the same time frame.

On Oct. 29, KLAC shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $8.81 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $8.55. The company’s revenue was $3.21 billion, exceeding Wall Street's $3.16 billion forecast. For Q2, KLAC expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.92 to $9.48 and revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.4 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on KLAC stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 13 give a “Hold.” KLAC’s average analyst price target is $1,297.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.3% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KLAC 1,243.65 -16.74 -1.33%
K L A-Tencor Corp
$SPX 6,896.24 -9.50 -0.14%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 145.41 -0.46 -0.32%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Reserve Your Spot