Earnings Preview: What to Expect From KLA Corporation's Report

KLA Corporation (KLAC), headquartered in Milpitas, California, designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. With a market cap of $163.4 billion, the company offers surface profilers, nanomechanical testers, chips, and semiconductor assembly solutions. The leading supplier of process control and yield management solutions is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect KLAC to report a profit of $8.75 per share on a diluted basis, up 6.7% from $8.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect KLAC to report EPS of $35.44, up 6.5% from $33.28 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 17.5% year over year to $41.63 in fiscal 2027.

KLAC stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 96.3% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 24% returns over the same time frame.

On Oct. 29, KLAC shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $8.81 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $8.55. The company’s revenue was $3.21 billion, exceeding Wall Street's $3.16 billion forecast. For Q2, KLAC expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.92 to $9.48 and revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.4 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on KLAC stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 13 give a “Hold.” KLAC’s average analyst price target is $1,297.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.3% from the current levels.