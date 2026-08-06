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EQT Corporation Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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EQT Corporation on screen in front of web page By Timon
EQT Corporation on screen in front of web page By Timon

Headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, EQT Corporation (EQT) explores, produces, gathers, and transports natural gas across the Appalachian Basin. Beyond production, the company markets natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil while offering pipeline capacity management, marketing, and risk management services.

Despite its scale, EQT Corporation has struggled to reward shareholders. The company carries a market cap of roughly $33 billion, yet its stock remains marginally lower over the past 52 weeks. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) delivered a far stronger 22.6% return during that same period.

Even in 2026, EQT stock has slipped 4.4%, while the broader benchmark surged 12.8% year-to-date (YTD). The stock has also lagged its own sector. Over the past year, the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLEhas climbed 34%, while gaining 28.2% YTD. 

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The headwinds largely stem from weak domestic natural gas prices, which continue to weigh directly on EQT Corporation's financial performance. Record production, comfortable storage levels, and limited LNG export capacity kept prices below last year's levels. Consequently, Q2 FY2026 profit fell slightly short of analyst expectations despite higher sales volumes.

Even with softer pricing, EQT Corporation is expanding production instead of pulling back. Management raised its full-year 2026 total sales volume guidance to 2,375–2,450 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) after stronger-than-expected operational performance. For Q3, the company expects total sales volume between 570–620 Bcfe while planning to turn-in-line (TIL) 34–50 net wells.

The production growth could eventually translate into stronger earnings if pricing improves. For full-year FY2026, ending in December, analysts expect diluted EPS of $4.02, representing 31.83% year-over-year growth. Impressively, EQT Corporation has also topped Wall Street's EPS estimates in three of the past four quarters.

Wall Street remains broadly optimistic despite recent share-price weakness. EQT stock carries an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 25 analysts covering the name, 20 assign a "Strong Buy," one recommends a "Moderate Buy," three suggest investors "Hold," and one analyst maintains a "Strong Sell" recommendation.

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Confidence has only strengthened in recent months. Just two months ago, 19 analysts rated EQT stock a "Strong Buy." The increase reflects growing conviction that the company's operational execution and long-term positioning can outweigh the near-term pressure created by weaker natural gas pricing.

On Wednesday, July 22, analysts modestly lifted their price targets following the Q2 earnings release. Barclays analyst Betty Jiang maintained an “Overweight” rating while raising her price target from $69 to $70. Stephens & Co. analyst Mike Scialla also reiterated an “Overweight” rating and increased his target from $71 to $72.

Overall, analysts see room for additional upside. The average price target of $66.83 implies potential upside of 30.5%, while the Street-High target of $81 suggests the stock could climb 58.1% from its current levels.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 57.31 -1.21 -2.07%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,723.55 -12.97 -0.17%
S&P 500 Index
EQT 51.23 -1.38 -2.61%
Eqt Corp

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