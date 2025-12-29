Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Berkshire Hathaway Is About to Have a New CEO. How Should You Play Its Stock for 2026?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett_ Image by mark reinstein via Shutterstock_
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett_ Image by mark reinstein via Shutterstock_

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) faces the most notable leadership transition in corporate history next year as Warren Buffett steps down as chief executive at the end of 2025. 

Greg Abel is set to take the helm after Buffett’s extraordinary 60-year tenure. 

That said, Berkshire shares have actually underperformed the broader market this year. At writing, they’re up some 10% year-to-date – significantly less than about 16% for the S&P 500 Index ($SPX)

www.barchart.com

BRK.B Stock’s Valuation Multiple Warrants Buying

Valuation wise, Berkshire Hathaway stock appears rather attractive to own heading into 2026. 

At about 16 times earnings, it’s trading at a modest premium to diversified financials but a material discount to the peer group average of nearly 27x. 

More importantly, discounted cash flow analysis suggests BRK.B is currently trading at about 35% below its intrinsic value.

What’s also worth mentioning is that Greg Abel is inheriting an unprecedented financial war chest of as much as $380 billion. 

This record cash position, generating about $8.7 billion annually at current interest rates, positions him to capitalize on market dislocation and deploy capital aggressively on attractive opportunities. 

What Berkshire Hathaway Has in Store for 2026

Berkshire Hathaway shares are worth owning also because the conglomerate’s insurance operation continue to generate substantial underwriting float ($176 billion in the third quarter of 2025). 

For the coming year, investors should view BRK.B as offering an asymmetric risk-reward profile combining defensive characteristics with meaningful offensive capabilities. 

Berkshire’s diversified business model provides stability through economic cycles, with core units (insurance, railroad, energy) generating consistent cash flows independent of market volatility. 

From a technical perspective as well, BRK.B stock is trading above its key moving averages (50-day, 100-day, 200-day) – signaling continued bullish momentum ahead. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing BRK.B Shares

Wall Street analysts also remain convinced that Berkshire Hathaway stock will push higher under Greg Abel next year. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on BRK.B currently sits at “Moderate Buy” with price targets going as high as $595 indicating potential upside of another 19% from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,905.74 -24.20 -0.35%
S&P 500 Index
BRK.B 501.05 +2.75 +0.55%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl B

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
The Next Market Collapse Will Be Quiet And That Is Exactly Why Investors Will Miss It
Cisco Systems, Inc_ magnified logo-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock 2
Cisco Systems Stock Is Treading Water - How to Use Puts and Calls to Play CSCO
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 3
Here’s a Smart Way to Trade Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Without Going into Lottery Mode
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
Santa Claus Rally, Fed Minutes and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Is ‘Ripe’ for Gains in 2026, According to This Top Analyst
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot