Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Marsh & McLennan's Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Marsh & McLennan Cos_, Inc_ NY HQ -by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Marsh & McLennan Cos_, Inc_ NY HQ -by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $91.6 billion, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) is a global professional services firm that provides advisory services and insurance solutions focused on risk, strategy, and people. Headquartered in New York, the company operates through its Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments, serving clients worldwide across multiple industries.

Marsh & McLennan is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast MMC to report an adjusted EPS of $1.97, a rise of 5.4% from $1.87 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the insurance broker to post an adjusted EPS of $9.61, up 9.2% from $8.80 in fiscal 2024.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Marsh & McLennan have declined 12.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX14.8% increase and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF13.3% return over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.85 and revenue of $6.35 billion, shares of MMC tumbled 8.5% on Oct. 16. Adjusted operating margin in the key risk and insurance segment was flat year-over-year at 24.7% and missed estimates, while underlying growth in that segment slowed to 3% from 4% in Q2, even though reported revenue rose 13% to $3.9 billion. Management and analysts also pointed to rate softening, macroeconomic uncertainty, and slowing demand from large clients as headwinds that could pressure growth into 2026.

Analysts' consensus view on MMC stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," one has a "Moderate Buy," 16 "Holds," and one suggests "Moderate Sell." The average analyst price target for Marsh & McLennan is $211.28, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 13% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MMC 187.00 unch unch
Marsh & Mclennan Companies
XLF 55.58 -0.04 -0.07%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,929.94 -2.11 -0.03%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
The Next Market Collapse Will Be Quiet And That Is Exactly Why Investors Will Miss It
Cisco Systems, Inc_ magnified logo-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock 2
Cisco Systems Stock Is Treading Water - How to Use Puts and Calls to Play CSCO
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 3
Here’s a Smart Way to Trade Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Without Going into Lottery Mode
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia Stock Is ‘Ripe’ for Gains in 2026, According to This Top Analyst
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 5
Santa Claus Rally, Fed Minutes and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot