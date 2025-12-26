Barchart.com
Corn Posts Slight Friday Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Spring filed with sprouts of corn via Shutterstock
Corn futures closed the Friday session with contracts fractionally to a penny lower in the nearbys. March corn was up 6 ¼ cents on the short. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down a penny to $4.06 3/4. 

Futures got some spillover weakness from crude oil losses of $1.45/barrel. Thin trade for the shorter session after Christmas likely also had an impact.

Reports from the government were pushed back due to the holiday declared for today. EIA will be released on Monday, with the next Export Sales release for the week ending on 12/18 out on Wednesday.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.50, down 1 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $4.06 3/4, down 1 cent,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.58 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.64 1/4, down 1/4 cent,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 458-2s -0-6 -0.16%
Corn
ZCH26 450-0s -1-0 -0.22%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0564 -0.0092 -0.23%
US Corn Price Idx

