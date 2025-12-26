Corn Posts Slight Friday Losses

Corn futures closed the Friday session with contracts fractionally to a penny lower in the nearbys. March corn was up 6 ¼ cents on the short. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down a penny to $4.06 3/4.

Futures got some spillover weakness from crude oil losses of $1.45/barrel. Thin trade for the shorter session after Christmas likely also had an impact.

Reports from the government were pushed back due to the holiday declared for today. EIA will be released on Monday, with the next Export Sales release for the week ending on 12/18 out on Wednesday.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.50, down 1 cent,

Nearby Cash was $4.06 3/4, down 1 cent,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.58 1/4, down 3/4 cent,