Hogs Trading Weaker on Friday

Lean hog futures are showing losses of a tick to 65 cents at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Friday morning due to no volume so far. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down a penny on December 23 at $83.71.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was back up $6.10 at $99.76 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported lower, with belly back up $25.87. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 170,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.153 million head. That was 309,000 head below last week but still above the same week last year.
Feb 26 Hogs are at $84.400, down $0.650,
Apr 26 Hogs are at $89.325, down $0.475
May 26 Hogs is at $93.625, down $0.025,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.