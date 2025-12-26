Cattle Posting Gains on Friday

Brown cow in field by Alexa via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are 80 cents to $1.12 higher so far on Friday. Cash trade picked up ahead of the holiday, with $229-230 sales reported, steady to $2 higher than last week. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange showed sales on 827 of the 1,734 head offered, at $229-230, with a lot of 40 head sold at $355 dressed. Feeder cattle futures are up 41.25 to $1.75 at midday. CME’s Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.32 to $354.40 on December 23.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back out to $6.04. Choice boxes were down $3.33 to $351.29, while Select was 50 cents lower at $345.25 USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 43,000 head for Wednesday, with the week to date total at 287,000 head. That was 62,000 head below last week, but well above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $229.825, up $1.125,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $229.425, up $0.875,

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $229.600, up $0.875,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $345.975, up $1.250

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $340.275, up $1.475