Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Coming out of Christmas with Weaker Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Soybean futures are coming out of the Christmas holiday, with contracts down 4 to 6 cents at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 5 3/4 cents higher at $9.86. Soymeal futures are steady, with most contracts 50 cents within unchanged, as Soy Oil futures are down 37 points. 

Reports from the government are pushed back due to the holiday declared for today. The next Export Sales release for the week ending on 12/18 will be out next Wednesday.

USDA has export sale commitments for soybeans at 25.778 MMT, which is down 33% from the same period last year as of 12/11. That is 58% of USDA’s export projection and lagging the 79% average pace.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.57 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.86, down 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.71, down 5 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.82 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.8759 -0.0404 -0.41%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 49.22s -0.30 -0.61%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 307.4s -0.7 -0.23%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1058-6s -4-4 -0.42%
Soybean
ZSH26 1072-4s -4-0 -0.37%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer Stock Tumbles, But Investors are Piling into Its Call Options - Time to Buy SMCI?
A concept image showing a scale and a clock by Freebird7977 via Shutterstock 2
As the FDA Approves a Wegovy Pill, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Novo Nordisk Stock?
Solana coin by alfernec via Shutterstock 3
Cathie Wood Is Betting on This 1 Little-Known Stock. Should You Buy It Too?
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Muted in Thin Pre-Christmas Trade, U.S. Jobless Claims Data on Tap
A concept image of a woman placing a psychedelic pill in her open mouth by BLACKDAY via Shutterstock_com 5
Wall Street Thinks This 1 Psychedelic Stock Can Gain 335% in 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot