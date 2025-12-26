Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need to Know Ahead of Abbott Laboratories' Earnings Release

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Abbott Laboratories logo-by 360b via Shutterstock
Abbott Laboratories logo-by 360b via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $217 billion, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, and sells a broad range of medical devices, diagnostics, nutrition products, and branded generic pharmaceuticals. The North Chicago, Illinois-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.  

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $1.50 per share, up 11.9% from $1.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, ABT’s EPS of $1.30 came in line with the forecasted figure. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect ABT to report a profit of $5.15 per share, up 10.3% from $4.67 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 9.9% year-over-year to $5.66 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com 

Shares of ABT have gained 8.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX14.8% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV11.8% uptick over the same time period.

www.barchart.com 

On Oct. 15, shares of ABT plunged 2.9% after posting mixed Q3 earnings results. The company’s net sales improved 6.9% year-over-year to $11.4 billion, but missed the consensus estimates by a slight margin, mainly due to a decline in the diagnostic products segment revenue.  Nonetheless, on the brighter side, its adjusted EPS of $1.30 increased 7.4% from the year-ago quarter and met analyst expectations. 

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about ABT’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 27 analysts covering the stock, 19 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate "Moderate Buy,” and six suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for ABT is $146.69, indicating a 17.5% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ABT 124.81 +0.27 +0.22%
Abbott Laboratories
XLV 155.80 +0.81 +0.52%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,932.05 +22.26 +0.32%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
2 Dividend Kings Quietly Beating the Market This Year
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Options Are Signaling Pensiveness. Here’s Why the Fear Might Be Unwarranted.
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
RKLB Stock Bullish Diagonal Trade Targets a Price of $85 by January 16th
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Occidental Petroleum Stock Has Tanked - But It May Hike Its Dividend - Time to Buy?
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 5
Will Oracle Stock Hit $250 in 2026? Dan Ives Thinks So.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot