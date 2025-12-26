What You Need to Know Ahead of Abbott Laboratories' Earnings Release

Valued at a market cap of $217 billion , Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, and sells a broad range of medical devices, diagnostics, nutrition products, and branded generic pharmaceuticals. The North Chicago, Illinois-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $1.50 per share , up 11.9% from $1.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, ABT’s EPS of $1.30 came in line with the forecasted figure.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect ABT to report a profit of $5.15 per share, up 10.3% from $4.67 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 9.9% year-over-year to $5.66 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of ABT have gained 8.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 14.8% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 11.8% uptick over the same time period.

On Oct. 15, shares of ABT plunged 2.9% after posting mixed Q3 earnings results. The company’s net sales improved 6.9% year-over-year to $11.4 billion, but missed the consensus estimates by a slight margin, mainly due to a decline in the diagnostic products segment revenue . Nonetheless, on the brighter side, its adjusted EPS of $1.30 increased 7.4% from the year-ago quarter and met analyst expectations.