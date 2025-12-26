Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Stryker Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Stryker Corp_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Stryker Corp_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Portage, Michigan-based Stryker Corporation (SYK) is a leading global medical technology company specializing in orthopaedics, MedSurg, and neurotechnology solutions, serving hospitals and healthcare providers worldwide. Valued at $135.7 billion by market cap, the company is best known for its joint-replacement implants, surgical equipment, and advanced technologies, including the Mako robotic-assisted surgery platform, which enhances procedural precision and efficiency. 

The Medtech giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect SYK to report a profit of $4.39 per share on a diluted basis, up 9.5% from $4.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect SYK to report EPS of $13.56, up 11.2% from $12.19 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.5% year over year to $14.98 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

SYK stock has declined 4.3% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX14.8% gains and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV11.8% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Dec. 19, shares of Stryker rose more than 1% after Citizens JMP Securities upgraded the stock to “Outperform” from “Market Perform” and set a $440 price target. The upgrade reflects growing confidence in Stryker’s long-term growth outlook, supported by strong demand for its orthopaedics and MedSurg products, continued momentum in robotic-assisted surgery, and improving operating leverage. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SYK stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” SYK’s average analyst price target is $432.88, indicating a potential upside of 22% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 155.80 +0.81 +0.52%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
SYK 354.74 -0.08 -0.02%
Stryker Corp
$SPX 6,932.05 +22.26 +0.32%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
2 Dividend Kings Quietly Beating the Market This Year
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Options Are Signaling Pensiveness. Here’s Why the Fear Might Be Unwarranted.
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
RKLB Stock Bullish Diagonal Trade Targets a Price of $85 by January 16th
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Occidental Petroleum Stock Has Tanked - But It May Hike Its Dividend - Time to Buy?
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 5
Will Oracle Stock Hit $250 in 2026? Dan Ives Thinks So.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot