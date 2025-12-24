What to Expect From W. R. Berkley’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Greenwich, Connecticut-based W. R. Berkley Corporation ( WRB ) is a commercial property and casualty insurance company. Valued at a market cap of $26.7 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this insurance company to report a profit of $1.12 per share , down marginally from $1.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.10 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by 2.8%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect WRB to report a profit of $4.26 per share, up 2.9% from $4.14 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 9.6% year-over-year to $4.67 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of WRB have surged 19.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 14.4% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 13.2% uptick over the same time period.

On Oct. 20, shares of WRB closed down marginally after its Q3 earnings release. The company’s total revenue increased 10.8% year-over-year to $3.8 billion, topping analyst estimates by 1.6%. Meanwhile, its operating income per share came in at $1.10, up 12.2% from the year-ago quarter and in line with Wall Street expectations.