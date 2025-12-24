What You Need to Know Ahead of Brown & Brown's Earnings Release

Valued at a market cap of $27.3 billion, Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) is an insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida. It offers a wide range of services, including property and casualty, employee benefits, specialty insurance products, risk management solutions, and third-party services. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.
Ahead of this event, analysts expect this insurance company to report a profit of $0.91 per share, up 5.8% from $0.86 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q3, BRO’s EPS of $1.05 exceeded the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 16.7%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BRO to report a profit of $4.27 per share, up 11.2% from $3.84 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 10.3% year-over-year to $4.71 in fiscal 2026.
Shares of BRO have declined 22.4% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 15.7% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 13.2% uptick over the same time period.
On Oct. 27, BRO reported better-than-expected Q3 results, yet its shares plunged 6.1% in the following trading session. The company’s total revenue increased 35.4% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 6.6%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS of $1.05 improved 15.4% from the year-ago quarter, handily topping analyst expectations of $0.90. However, its income before income taxes margin decreased by a notable 630 basis points from the same period last year to 19.4%, which might have weighed on investor sentiment.
Wall Street analysts are cautious about BRO’s stock, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, two recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” 16 suggest "Hold,” and one advises a "Moderate Sell” rating. The mean price target for BRO is $96.25, indicating a 19.4% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.