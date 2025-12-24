Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need to Know Ahead of Brown & Brown's Earnings Release

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Brown & Brown, Inc_ HQ photo-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Brown & Brown, Inc_ HQ photo-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $27.3 billion, Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) is an insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida. It offers a wide range of services, including property and casualty, employee benefits, specialty insurance products, risk management solutions, and third-party services.  It is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.  

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this insurance company to report a profit of $0.91 per share, up 5.8% from $0.86 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q3, BRO’s EPS of $1.05 exceeded the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 16.7%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BRO to report a profit of $4.27 per share, up 11.2% from $3.84 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 10.3% year-over-year to $4.71 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com 

Shares of BRO have declined 22.4% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX15.7% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF13.2% uptick over the same time period.

www.barchart.com 

On Oct. 27, BRO reported better-than-expected Q3 results, yet its shares plunged 6.1% in the following trading session. The company’s total revenue increased 35.4% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 6.6%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS of $1.05 improved 15.4% from the year-ago quarter, handily topping analyst expectations of $0.90. However, its income before income taxes margin decreased by a notable 630 basis points from the same period last year to 19.4%, which might have weighed on investor sentiment. 

Wall Street analysts are cautious about BRO’s stock, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, two recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” 16 suggest "Hold,” and one advises a "Moderate Sell” rating. The mean price target for BRO is $96.25, indicating a 19.4% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 55.70 +0.27 +0.49%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,919.82 +10.03 +0.15%
S&P 500 Index
BRO 80.55 +0.59 +0.74%
Brown & Brown

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
2 Dividend Kings Quietly Beating the Market This Year
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Options Are Signaling Pensiveness. Here’s Why the Fear Might Be Unwarranted.
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Occidental Petroleum Stock Has Tanked - But It May Hike Its Dividend - Time to Buy?
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 4
Will Oracle Stock Hit $250 in 2026? Dan Ives Thinks So.
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
S&P Futures Muted With U.S. GDP Data in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot