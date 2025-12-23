NextEra Energy's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is an energy company that generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity to retail and wholesale customers. Valued at a market cap of $166.7 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.
Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility giant to report a profit of $0.64 per share, up 20.8% from $0.53 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, NEE’s EPS of $1.13 exceeded the forecasted figure by 8.7%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NEE to report a profit of $3.69 per share, up 7.6% from $3.43 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 8.1% year-over-year to $3.99 in fiscal 2026.
Shares of NEE have gained 10.8% over the past 52 weeks, trailing behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 16% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 11.7% uptick over the same time period.
On Oct. 28, shares of NEE plunged 2.9% after the company delivered mixed Q3 results. The company’s operating revenue increased 5.3% year-over-year to $8 billion, but missed analyst estimates by 1.8%. Nonetheless, its adjusted EPS grew 9.7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.13, handily surpassing consensus expectations of $1.04.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about NEE’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," eight indicate "Hold,” and one suggests a "Strong Sell.” The mean price target for NEE is $89.57, indicating an 11.1% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.