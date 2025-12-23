NextEra Energy's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) is an energy company that generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity to retail and wholesale customers. Valued at a market cap of $166.7 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility giant to report a profit of $0.64 per share , up 20.8% from $0.53 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, NEE’s EPS of $1.13 exceeded the forecasted figure by 8.7%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NEE to report a profit of $3.69 per share, up 7.6% from $3.43 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 8.1% year-over-year to $3.99 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of NEE have gained 10.8% over the past 52 weeks, trailing behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 11.7% uptick over the same time period.

On Oct. 28, shares of NEE plunged 2.9% after the company delivered mixed Q3 results. The company’s operating revenue increased 5.3% year-over-year to $8 billion, but missed analyst estimates by 1.8%. Nonetheless, its adjusted EPS grew 9.7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.13, handily surpassing consensus expectations of $1.04.