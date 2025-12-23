Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Extending Gains to Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay
Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Corn price action is fractionally to 2 cents higher so far on Tuesday AM trade. Futures closed the Monday session with contracts 2 to 3 ¼ cents in the green. Preliminary open interest was down 1,380 contracts on Monday, with some exiting March (6,651 contracts). The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 3 1/2 cents to $4.03 1/2. 

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.744 MMT (68.66 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 12/18. That was 8.68% above the week prior and 52.07% larger than the same week last year. Mexico was as the largest buyer of 565,416 MT, with 407,179 MT shipped to South Korea, 263,793 MT to Spain and 238,707 MT to Japan. The marketing year total is now 24.27 MMT (955.36 mbu) of corn shipped in under 4 month, which is now 67.57% above the same period last year.

USDA Export Sales data from Monday morning showed sales of 1.479 MMT of corn during in the week ending on December 4. That was a 4-week low, but still 56.2% above the same week in 2024. 

The USDA will release another update this morning, with analysts looking for between 0.9-1.8 MMT in corn sales during the week of 12/11.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.47, up 3 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.03 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.54 1/2, up 3 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.60, up 2 1/2 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 455-6 +1-2 +0.28%
Corn
ZCH26 448-2 +1-2 +0.28%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0388 +0.0131 +0.33%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

amazon holiday delivery boxes by Cineberg via iStock 1
‘Top Pick’ Amazon Had a Dismal Year: What’s AMZN Stock’s Forecast for 2026?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set to Extend Tech-Led Rally, U.S. Economic Data Awaited
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 3
The Case for Nvidia Stock Hitting $275 in 2026
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 4
Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Down But Not Out - Worth Buying PANW Here?
Lululemon Athletica inc_ leggings by- Sorbis via Shutterstock 5
This Michael Burry Stock Spiked on a $1B Activist Stake. How Our Top Analyst Found the Trade Early.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot