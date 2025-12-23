Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

SLB Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Schlumberger Ltd_ website-by chrisdorney via Shutterstock
Schlumberger Ltd_ website-by chrisdorney via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $57.3 billion, SLB N.V. (SLB) is a global provider of technology and services for the energy industry, supporting field development, hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integrated energy systems. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems, offering solutions that span subsurface evaluation, drilling, well construction, and production optimization.

The Houston, Texas-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results on Friday, Jan. 23. Ahead of this event, analysts predict SLB to report an adjusted EPS of $0.74, down 19.6% from the previous year's $0.92. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast SLB to post an adjusted EPS of $2.89, a decrease of 15.3% from $3.41 in fiscal 2024. However, the company’s adjusted EPS is projected to rise 1.4% year-over-year to $2.93 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

SLB stock has risen 4.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) nearly 16% gain and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLE5.1% return over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.69, SLB’s shares fell marginally on Oct. 17 as the management signaled no significant pickup in North American drilling activity, citing high production costs in some shale basins and an oversupplied oil market. Investors also reacted to operational softness, including a 7% drop in international revenue to $6.92 billion, disruptions in Ecuador, and a 9% global revenue decline when excluding the ChampionX acquisition.

Analysts' consensus view on SLB stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 16 give a "Strong Buy," four have a "Moderate Buy," and three give a "Hold" rating. This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 15 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock. 

The average analyst price target for SLB is $47.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 44.21 +0.08 +0.18%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,878.49 +43.99 +0.64%
S&P 500 Index
SLB 38.33 +0.25 +0.66%
Slb Limited

Most Popular News

Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay 1
Did Nvidia Just Lose Its Spot as Wall Street’s AI Chip Darling? JPMorgan Says This ‘Overall Top Pick’ Is Better.
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
5 "Best of the Best" Dividend Stocks to Own in 2026
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 3
No ‘Intelligence or Emotional Stability’ Required: Warren Buffett Warns Short-Term Markets Are a ‘Voting Machine,’ But Eventually Reflect Reality
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 4
Nike, Tilray, and Palantir: Their Unusually Active Put Options Will Boost Your Wallet After Christmas
Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock 5
The Saturday Spread: How a Little-Known Options Strategy Targets Asymmetric Upside (ORCL, NEE, IRM)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot