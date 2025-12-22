Barchart.com
DoorDash Is Getting into the AI Game. Should You Buy DASH Stock Here

Ruchi Gupta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Food delivery by bike by Ashwini Chaudhary(monty) via Unsplash
Food delivery by bike by Ashwini Chaudhary(monty) via Unsplash

DoorDash (DASH) is a technology and logistics company that connects consumers with local businesses through on-demand delivery of food, groceries, convenience items, and retail goods. It operates one of the largest local commerce platforms in the world, powered by its Dasher courier network, subscription service DashPass, advertising solutions, and white-label logistics offerings for merchants.

Founded in 2013, DoorDash is headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company operates directly in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and through its subsidiaries Wolt and Deliveroo, markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash trades near the upper end of its 52‑week range, reflecting a strong recovery from April lows despite a pullback from October’s peak. Over the past five days, the stock has gained 3%, with a 23% increase over the last month, a slight positive trend of over 6% in the past six months, and a roughly 37% gain over the last 12 months.

On a one‑year basis, DoorDash has outperformed the S&P 500 ($SPX), delivering around 37% versus roughly 16% for the index, helped by solid revenue growth and improving profitability. DASH trades well above its 200‑day moving average, signaling a strong intermediate trend but with elevated volatility relative to broad large‑cap benchmarks.

www.barchart.com

DoorDash Beats Results

DoorDash reported Q3 2025 revenue of $3.446 billion, up 27% year-over-year (YoY) and slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations of about $3.36 billion. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.55, while adjusted EPS was roughly $1.28, both modestly beating consensus estimates near $1.25 on stronger operating leverage and advertising growth.

Net revenue margin improved to 13.8% from 13.5% a year earlier as advertising, lower credits and refunds, and lower Dasher costs as a share of GOV contributed to profitability. Net income attributable to common stockholders rose 51% YoY to $244 million, with operating income reaching about $258 million. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 41% to $754 million, while year‑to‑date (YTD) operating cash flow reached roughly $2.0 billion, supporting acquisitions and convertible debt issuance.

For Q4 2025, DoorDash guided Marketplace GOV to $28.9–29.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA to $710–810 million, implying continued double‑digit growth but some margin pressure versus Q3. Management has flagged ongoing investment in international expansion and the Deliveroo integration; however, analysts noted that even the midpoint of Q4 EBITDA guidance remains above prior-year levels, supporting a positive medium-term earnings trajectory.

DoorDash Partners With ChatGPT

DoorDash has partnered with OpenAI to launch a DoorDash app inside ChatGPT that turns recipe ideas into instant grocery orders fulfilled through its delivery network. Users can request meal or recipe suggestions in ChatGPT, have the ingredients automatically converted into a shopping list, and then send that list to nearby grocers like Kroger (KR), Safeway (ACI), and regional supermarkets for delivery in as little as an hour.

The integration is debuting with a subset of ChatGPT users, who must enable DoorDash in the Apps section and log into their accounts, with a broader rollout planned in the coming weeks.

DoorDash says the initiative helps capture demand at the “moment of discovery,” supports local grocers, and lays the foundation to expand conversational AI ordering beyond groceries into other local retail categories. Co-founder Andy Fang highlighted AI’s role in enabling dynamic, personalized discovery and emphasized building AI tools that save time and simplify local shopping.

Should You Buy DASH Stock?

As DASH stock recovers from its November dip, the momentum is strong and well favored by analysts as well, with a consensus “Strong Buy” rating and a mean price target of $277.47, reflecting an upside potential of 19% from the market rate.

DASH stock has been rated by 41 analysts, receiving 29 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buy” ratings, and 10 “Hold” ratings.

www.barchart.com

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,877.78 +43.28 +0.63%
S&P 500 Index
KR 62.28 -0.13 -0.21%
Kroger Company
ACI 17.28 -0.15 -0.86%
Albertsons Companies Inc Cl A
DASH 234.88 +0.63 +0.27%
Doordash Inc Cl A

