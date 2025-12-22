Soybeans Posting Monday AM Gains

Soybeans are trading with gains of 5 to 6 ½ cents across most front months on Monday morning. Futures extended the weakness on Friday, as most front months were down 2 to 3 cents. January closed out the week down 27 ½ cents from the previous Friday. Open interest was down 7,435 contracts on Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 2 3/4 cents lower at $9.78 1/2. Soymeal futures were down 80 cents to $1.50, with January $4.90 lower last week. Soy Oil futures were down 2 to 21 points, as January was down 217 points wk/wk.

Export Sales data will be out this morning for the week of December 4, with analysts expecting 0.8-2 MMT of soybean sales. Meal sales are estimated in a range of 200,000-500,000 MT, with bean oil in a 5,000-25,000 MT range.

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money slashing 35,088 contracts from their net long in soybean futures and options as of the week ending on December 9. As of that Tuesday, they were net long 180,338 contracts.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 180.4 MMT, up 1.9 MMT from their previous estimate. China’s soybean imports in November totaled 5.85 MMT from Brazil and 1.78 MMT from Argentina, with the two counties accounting for 93.9% of the total for the month.

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.49 1/4, down 3 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.78 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.59 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 6 1/4 cents

May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.70 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 6 1/2 cents