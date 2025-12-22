What You Need To Know Ahead of KeyCorp's Earnings Release

With a market cap of $22.9 billion , KeyCorp ( KEY ) is a U.S.-based bank holding company for KeyBank National Association, providing a wide range of retail and commercial banking products and services through its Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank segments. The company serves individuals, businesses, and institutional clients with offerings that include deposits, lending, investment banking, wealth management, and capital markets services.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast KeyCorp to report an EPS of $0.38 , in line with the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the bank to report an EPS of $1.48, a growth of 27.6% from $1.16 in fiscal 2024 .

Shares of KeyCorp have increased 24.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.5% gain and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) 14.7% return over the same period.

KeyCorp reported strong Q3 2025 results on Oct. 16, highlighted by a 23.8% jump in net interest income to $1.19 billion, driven by lower deposit costs and a shift toward higher-yielding assets. Revenue also climbed 17% to $1.9 billion, while investment banking and debt placement fees increased 7.6%. However, the stock tumbled 5.4% on that day.