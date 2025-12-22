Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need To Know Ahead of KeyCorp's Earnings Release

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Keycorp bank sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Keycorp bank sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $22.9 billion, KeyCorp (KEY) is a U.S.-based bank holding company for KeyBank National Association, providing a wide range of retail and commercial banking products and services through its Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank segments. The company serves individuals, businesses, and institutional clients with offerings that include deposits, lending, investment banking, wealth management, and capital markets services.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast KeyCorp to report an EPS of $0.38in line with the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the bank to report an EPS of $1.48, a growth of 27.6% from $1.16 in fiscal 2024.

www.barchart.com

Shares of KeyCorp have increased 24.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.5% gain and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF14.7% return over the same period.

www.barchart.com

KeyCorp reported strong Q3 2025 results on Oct. 16, highlighted by a 23.8% jump in net interest income to $1.19 billion, driven by lower deposit costs and a shift toward higher-yielding assets. Revenue also climbed 17% to $1.9 billion, while investment banking and debt placement fees increased 7.6%. However, the stock tumbled 5.4% on that day.

Analysts' consensus view on KEY stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, 11 suggest a "Strong Buy," two give a "Moderate Buy," and 10 "Holds." The average analyst price target for KeyCorp is $21.31, indicating a potential upside of 1.6% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 54.84 +0.30 +0.55%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,834.50 +59.74 +0.88%
S&P 500 Index
KEY 20.98 +0.04 +0.19%
Keycorp

Most Popular News

Investor checking market data by SAI SU PAW KA via Shutterstock 1
Forget Nvidia and Broadcom. This Forgotten Retail Stock Is a Top Performer in 2025.
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 2
No ‘Intelligence or Emotional Stability’ Required: Warren Buffett Warns Short-Term Markets Are a ‘Voting Machine,’ But Eventually Reflect Reality
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Climb Before the Open on Micron Boost Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data
Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 4
The 2 Riskiest Stocks Investors Are Betting On With Over 300% Upside
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
How Much You’d Have If You Bet $10,000 on Palantir Stock in January and 1 Key PLTR Catalyst to Watch in 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot