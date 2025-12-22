What to Expect From Capital One's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), headquartered in McLean, Virginia, operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services. Valued at $154.9 billion by market cap, the company accepts deposits and offers personal credit cards, investment products, loans, and online banking services. The leading financial services company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect COF to report a profit of $4.07 per share on a diluted basis, up 31.7% from $3.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect COF to report EPS of $19.77, up 41.6% from $13.96 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 1.5% year over year to $20.06 in fiscal 2026.

COF stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 38.8% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 14.7% returns over the same time frame.

COF is outperforming due to a strong net interest margin, indicating improved returns on its loan and credit card portfolios.

On Oct. 21, COF shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $5.95 topped Wall Street expectations of $4.20. The company’s net revenue was $15.4 billion, exceeding Wall Street's $14.9 billion forecast.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on COF stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 16 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” COF’s average analyst price target is $266.64, indicating a potential upside of 9.4% from the current levels.