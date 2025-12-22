Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Interactive Brokers' Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Greenwich, Connecticut-based Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) operates as an automated electronic broker. Valued at $109 billion by market cap, the company specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds. It also offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The leader in the digital brokerage space is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect IBKR to report a profit of $0.50 per share on a diluted basis, down 2% from $0.51 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect IBKR to report EPS of $2.06, up 17.1% from $1.76 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 8.3% year over year to $2.23 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

IBKR stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 47.9% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF14.7% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

IBKR is outperforming due to strong net new account growth, increased trading activity, and robust gains in commission revenue and net interest income. The company surpassed four million customers and $750 billion in client equity, driven by international client growth and product innovations such as crypto trading and futures contracts. Management is focused on sustaining growth through innovation and global expansion, but cautions that declining benchmark interest rates could pressure net interest income.

On Oct. 16, IBKR reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed down more than 3% in the following trading session. Its revenue was $1.7 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.5 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.57 beat analyst estimates by 6.1%. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on IBKR stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of nine analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and one gives a “Hold.” IBKR’s average analyst price target is $80.12, indicating a potential upside of 24.7% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IBKR 64.26 +1.32 +2.10%
Interactive Brokers
XLF 54.84 +0.30 +0.55%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,834.50 +59.74 +0.88%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Investor checking market data by SAI SU PAW KA via Shutterstock 1
Forget Nvidia and Broadcom. This Forgotten Retail Stock Is a Top Performer in 2025.
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 2
No ‘Intelligence or Emotional Stability’ Required: Warren Buffett Warns Short-Term Markets Are a ‘Voting Machine,’ But Eventually Reflect Reality
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Climb Before the Open on Micron Boost Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data
Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 4
The 2 Riskiest Stocks Investors Are Betting On With Over 300% Upside
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
How Much You’d Have If You Bet $10,000 on Palantir Stock in January and 1 Key PLTR Catalyst to Watch in 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot