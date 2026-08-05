Amazon Web Services Will Continue to Drive Growth and Create Value

With second-quarter earnings being the catalyst, Amazon (AMZN) recently joined the elite list of five companies with market capitalizations in excess of $3 trillion, although its market cap has since fallen back just below the mark. The $3 trillion club is exclusive to the broader technology sector, with Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT) being the other names in the group. While Amazon's quarterly numbers and growth outlook was cheered by the markets, there are concerns related to valuation for the entire tech sector.

Having said that, Amazon trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33 times. This is not indicative of a stretched valuation. At the same time, Goldman Sachs pointed out in a July 2026 report that, unlike the dot-com era, “corporate profits have risen to new highs rather than deteriorating.”

Therefore, if earnings continue to meet or exceed expectations, it’s likely that AMZN stock will remain in an uptrend. This view is underscored by the fact that Amazon is making significant capital investments that should translate into sustained earnings growth.

About Amazon Stock

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon is involved in the retail sale of consumer products through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. Further, the company offers advertising and subscription services such as such as Amazon Prime.

One of the key growth drivers for the company is Amazon Web Services (AWS), through which the company offers cloud computing services. Amazon also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, the Fire tablet, Fire TV, Echo, Ring, and more.

For the first half of 2026, Amazon reported revenue of $382 billion, which was higher by 18% on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. For the same period, the company derived 58% of revenue from North America, 21% from International, and 21% from AWS.

AMZN stock has trended higher by 22% in the last six months. A significant part of the rally has come after the company’s blowout Q2 earnings.

Strong Earnings to Support Stock Upside

For Q2 2026, Amazon reported sales growth of 20% YOY to $200.6 billion. North America and International sales increased by 16% and 15%, respectively, while AWS segment sales climbed 37% to $42.2 billion.

An important point to note is that, for the first half of 2026, Amazon reported operating cash flow of $309.9 billion. However, capital investment for the same period came to $316.3 billion. While cash flows were negative, AMZN stock reacted positively to the Q2 results on the back of robust top-line and earnings growth.

The specific catalyst was AWS reporting its fastest growth in 18 quarters. Within the AWS business, AI exceeded $25 billion in annual revenue run-rate and clocked triple-digit-percentage YOY growth. The chips business also witnessed similar momentum. Given the growth in its AI and chips business, it’s likely that AWS will remain the key growth driver. Overall, AWS is currently a $169 billion annualized revenue run rate business.

Coming back to capex, CEO Andy Jassy pointed out on the Q2 earnings call that, once a data center opens, Amazon starts "generating significant revenue right away and then [gets] to monetize these data centers for 30-plus years without having to spend that start-up capital again.” Therefore, while there may be concerns related to low or negative free cash flow, cash flows should be robust for an extended period once the investment cycle is through.

What Do Analysts Say About AMZN Stock?

Backed by strong fundamental developments, the outlook is positive for AMZN stock. Based on 57 analysts with coverage, AMZN stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. While 48 analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for the stock, six have a “Moderate Buy,” and three have a “Hold” rating.

The mean price target of $323.70 represents potential upside of 19% from current levels. Further, the most bullish price target of $400 suggests that AMZN stock could climb as much as 47% from here.