What to Expect From Bank of America's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $396.2 billion , Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ) is a global financial institution that provides a wide range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this banking giant to report a profit of $0.96 per share , up 17.1% from $0.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, BAC’s EPS of $1.06 exceeded the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 12.8%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BAC to report a profit of $3.81 per share, up 16.2% from $3.28 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13.9% year-over-year to $4.34 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of BAC have surged 24.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 15.4% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 14.5% uptick over the same time period.

On Oct. 15, shares of BAC rose 4.4% after its better-than-expected Q3 earnings release. Due to higher net interest income , the company’s total revenue, net of interest expense, improved 10.8% year-over-year to $28.1 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectations by 3%. Additionally, its EPS of $1.06 increased 30.9% from the prior-year quarter and came in 12.8% ahead of analyst estimates.