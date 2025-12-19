Barchart.com
What to Expect From Bank of America's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Bank Of America Corp_ ATM- by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $396.2 billion, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is a global financial institution that provides a wide range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this banking giant to report a profit of $0.96 per share, up 17.1% from $0.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, BAC’s EPS of $1.06 exceeded the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 12.8%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BAC to report a profit of $3.81 per share, up 16.2% from $3.28 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13.9% year-over-year to $4.34 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of BAC have surged 24.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX15.4% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF14.5% uptick over the same time period.

On Oct. 15, shares of BAC rose 4.4% after its better-than-expected Q3 earnings release. Due to higher net interest income, the company’s total revenue, net of interest expense, improved 10.8% year-over-year to $28.1 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectations by 3%. Additionally, its EPS of $1.06 increased 30.9% from the prior-year quarter and came in 12.8% ahead of analyst estimates. 

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about BAC’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend "Strong Buy," six indicate "Moderate Buy,” and four suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for BAC is $59, indicating an 8.7% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

