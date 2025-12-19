Barchart.com
What to Expect From Citigroup's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Citigroup Inc logo and money background-by photo_gonzo via Shutterstock
Citigroup Inc logo and money background-by photo_gonzo via Shutterstock

New York-based Citigroup Inc. (C) is a global financial services company that provides a broad range of financial products and services, including treasury and trade solutions, investment banking, global markets trading, and retail banking to consumers, corporations, and governments. Valued at a market cap of $201.9 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Jan. 14

Before this event, analysts expect this financial services company to report a profit of $1.77 per share, up 32.1% from $1.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, C’s EPS of $2.24 exceeded the consensus estimates by a notable margin of 17.3%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect C to report a profit of $7.93 per share, up 33.3% from $5.95 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 26.7% year-over-year to $10.05 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com 

Citigroup has rallied 65.6% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX15.4% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF14.5% uptick over the same time period.

www.barchart.com 

Citigroup’s shares rose 3.9% on Oct. 14, after its stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings release. The company’s revenue (net of interest expense) improved by about 9% year-over-year to $22.1 billion, topping consensus estimates by 4.5%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.24, up 48% from the prior-ago quarter and 17.3% ahead of analyst expectations. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about C’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," four indicate "Moderate Buy,” and seven suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for C is $117.09, indicating a 3.8% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

