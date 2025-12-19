What to Expect From PNC Financial Services’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) operates as a diversified financial services company. With a market cap of $82.5 billion, the company provides regional banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services nationally and in its primary regional markets. The company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PNC to report a profit of $4.19 per share on a diluted basis, up 11.1% from $3.77 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect PNC to report EPS of $15.95, up 14.7% from $13.91 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.5% year over year to $17.78 in fiscal 2026.

PNC stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 15.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 9.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 14.5% returns over the same time frame.

PNC's underperformance is attributable to weaknesses in core lending operations, indicating a potential slowdown in profitability. This led to a negative market reaction despite a solid report.

On Oct. 15, PNC shares closed down by 3.9% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue stood at $5.9 billion, up 8.9% year over year. The company’s EPS increased 24.6% year over year to $4.35.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PNC stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” six give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” PNC’s average analyst price target is $223.19, indicating a potential upside of 6.5% from the current levels.