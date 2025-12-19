Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need to Know Ahead of State Street's Earnings Release

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
State Street Corp_ HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
State Street Corp_ HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

State Street Corporation (STT), headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. Valued at $35.6 billion by market cap, the company’s products and services include custody, accounting, administration, daily pricing, international exchange services, cash management, financial asset management, securities lending, and investment advisory services. The financial giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect STT to report a profit of $2.82 per share on a diluted basis, up 8.5% from $2.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the full year, analysts expect STT to report EPS of $10.18, up 17.4% from $8.67 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 12.2% year over year to $11.42 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

STT stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX15.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 34.4% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF14.5% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

STT is outperforming due to broad-based growth in servicing and management fees, driven by new product launches, expanded client relationships, and technology investments. Its key highlights include record assets under custody and administration, strong client flows, and product innovation in digital assets and ETFs. The company's partnership with Apex Fintech Solutions and investments in AI and platform modernization are expected to drive future growth. Management is optimistic about momentum, citing disciplined execution and a constructive market environment.

On Oct. 17, STT shares closed down by 1.4% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue was $3.6 billion, surpassing analyst estimates by 2.3%. The company’s EPS of $2.78 beat analyst estimates by 5%.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on STT stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” five give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” STT’s average analyst price target is $131.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
STT 127.37 +0.01 +0.01%
State Street Corp
XLF 54.54 -0.09 -0.16%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,774.76 +53.33 +0.79%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 1
Cathie Wood Keeps Buying the Dip in CoreWeave Stock. Should You?
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
JPMorgan Says the Dip in Broadcom Stock Is a Screaming Buy. Are You Loading Up on Shares Now?
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 3
Beyond Nvidia: The AI Stock to Buy With 205% Upside Potential
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone-by WonderPix via Shutterstock 4
Oracle's Unusual Put Options Activity - A Contrarian Signal - Should Investors Buy ORCL Stock?
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 5
MicroStrategy Gets to Stay in the Nasdaq-100. Does It Deserve to Stay in Your Portfolio Too?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot