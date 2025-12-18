Barchart.com
How Is Qnity Electronics’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Semiconductor Stocks?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q) is a leader in delivering advanced materials and technologies for semiconductors and electronics worldwide. Based in Wilmington, Delaware, it focuses on Semiconductor Technologies and Interconnect Solutions.

The firm enables chip manufacturing, sophisticated packaging, rapid data links, and display advancements, fueling progress in artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, and global connectivity. Quantity excels in rapid innovation and environmentally friendly practices across its international operations. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, which classifies it as a “large-cap” stock. 

Qnity’s shares began trading last month following a spin-off from DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD). It reached a one-month high of $87.95 on Dec. 10, but is down 13.3% from that level. Following its launch, the stock has not performed well on Wall Street. Over the past month, it has dropped 6.4%. On the other hand, VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is only down marginally over the past month

Qnity’s stock has stayed below its 10-day moving average since Dec. 12, underscoring persistent near-term bearish momentum. The weakness has accelerated in recent sessions, with shares dropping 11.5% over the past five trading days, once again underperforming the broader semiconductor sector, as the VanEck Semiconductor ETF declined a more modest 9.3% over the same period.

On Nov. 6, Qnity reported approximate results for the third quarter of 2025. The company estimated that its net sales grew 11% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.30 billion. This was driven by increased demand for AI across advanced nodes, advanced packaging, and thermal management solutions. 

Its pro forma and management-adjusted net income increased about 16% annually to $155 million, approximately. The company’s adjusted pro forma operating EBITDA margin was approximately 29%. Despite this, the stock dropped 6.3% intraday on Nov. 6. 

We compare Qnity’s performance with that of another semiconductor equipment firm, Entegris, Inc. (ENTG), which has gained 13.7% over the past month. Therefore, Qnity has clearly underperformed over this period.

Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on Qnity’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the eight analysts covering it. The mean price target of $105.57 indicates a 38.4% upside compared to current levels. The Street-high price target of $117 indicates a 53.4% upside.


