Generac Holdings Stock: Is GNRC Underperforming the Industrial Sector?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

With a market cap of $8.5 billion, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is a global energy technology company that designs, manufactures, and distributes a wide range of power generation, energy storage, and smart energy management solutions. Its offerings span residential, commercial, and industrial markets, including standby and portable generators, battery storage systems, smart home devices, mobile energy solutions, and energy management software. 

Companies valued at less than $10 billion are generally considered “mid-cap” stocks, and Generac Holdings fits this criterion perfectly. Generac distributes its products through a broad network of dealers, retailers, distributors, and direct-to-customer channels worldwide.

Shares of the generator maker have declined 28.8% from its 52-week high of $203.25. GNRC stock has dropped 20.1% over the past three months, lagging behind the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 1.6% rise over the same time frame. 

In the longer term, GNRC stock is down 6.6% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLI’s 16.5% increase. Moreover, shares of the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company have dipped 12.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 12.7% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has fallen below its 50-day moving average since late September.

Shares of Generac Holdings fell 4.9% on Oct. 29 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.83 and revenue declined 5% year-over-year to $1.11 billion. The decline was driven by a significantly weaker power outage environment, which led to a 13% drop in residential product sales to $627 million and lower profitability, with adjusted EBITDA margin falling to 17.3%. 

Investor sentiment was further pressured as Generac cut its full-year 2025 outlook, lowering net sales growth to approximately flat and reducing expected adjusted EBITDA margin to about 17%.

In comparison, GNRC stock has shown a more pronounced decline than its rival, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). ETN stock has decreased 4.8% on a YTD basis and 9% over the past 52 weeks. 

Despite Generac Holdings’ weak performance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 21 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $207.94 is a premium of 43.6% to current levels. 


