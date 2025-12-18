Is Dell Technologies Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Valued at $89.9 billion by market cap, Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL ) operates as one of the largest laptop and PC companies in the world. The Round Rock, Texas-based PC designer operates through Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG) segments. Its operations span numerous countries across the Americas, Indo-Pacific, and EMEA.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Dell fits right into that category, reflecting its significant presence and influence in the computer hardware industry.

Dell touched its 52-week high of $168.08 on Nov. 3 and is currently trading 23.9% below that peak. Meanwhile, its stock prices have dipped 1.9% over the past three months, significantly underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 4.1% gains during the same time frame.

Dell has lagged behind the Dow over the longer term as well. Dell’s stock prices have gained 11% on a YTD basis and 8.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the Dow’s 12.6% surge in 2025 and 10.2% returns over the past year.

Taking a dive from its 52-week high, Dell stock has plunged below its 50-day moving average in mid-November but traded mostly above its 200-day moving average since May, underscoring its previous bullish movement and recent downturn.

Dell Technologies’ stock prices surged 5.8% in the trading session following the release of its impressive Q3 results on Nov. 25. The company has continued to observe a surge in its infrastructure solutions revenues, which have pushed its overall net revenues to grow 10.8% year-over-year to a record $27 billion. Driven by record AI server orders of $12.3 billion during the quarter and an unprecedented $30 billion in orders year-to-date, the company’s prospects look bright.

Meanwhile, Dell observed a notable 17.2% growth in adjusted EPS to $2.59, beating Street expectations. Further, its adjusted free cash flows soared 133.2% year-over-year to $1.7 billion, boosting investor confidence.

Moreover, Dell has significantly outperformed its peer, HP Inc.’s ( HPQ ) 25.1% decline on a YTD basis and 27.8% plunge over the past 52 weeks.