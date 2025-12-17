Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Closes Higher on Wednesday with Record Ethanol Production

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock
Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Corn futures posted gains of 2 to 4 ½ cents on Wednesday. Demand continues to be solid, with record ethanol and exports. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price as up 4 cents to $3.96 3/4. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 177,055 MT of corn to Mexico this morning.

EIA data from this morning showed another record ethanol corn grind for the week ending on December 12, up 26,000 barrels per day week/week to 1.131 million bpd. Despite the increased output, stocks saw a draw of 157,000 barrels to 22.353 million barrels. That came as ethanol exports were up 66,000 bpd to 191,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol rising 55,000 barrels per day from the week prior to 906,000 bpd.

Commitment of Traders data, now as of December 2, showed spec funds adding back 34,142 contracts to the long side in that week, mainly on short covering. That flipped their net position to long in corn futures and options to 23,270 contracts as of that date

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 268,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight. Brazil’s December corn exports are estimated to total 6.35 MMT according to ANEC, a 0.05 MMT increase from the week prior.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.40 1/2, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.96 3/4, up 4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.47 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.53 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 447-6s +3-2 +0.73%
Corn
ZCH26 440-4s +4-0 +0.92%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9567 +0.0403 +1.03%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 1
Cathie Wood Keeps Buying the Dip in CoreWeave Stock. Should You?
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
JPMorgan Says the Dip in Broadcom Stock Is a Screaming Buy. Are You Loading Up on Shares Now?
New York Stock Exchange during sunrise by Deberarr via iStock 3
S&P Futures Gain as Investors Weigh U.S. Jobs Data, Fed Speak and Micron Earnings in Focus
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone-by WonderPix via Shutterstock 4
Oracle's Unusual Put Options Activity - A Contrarian Signal - Should Investors Buy ORCL Stock?
amazon holiday delivery boxes by Cineberg via iStock 5
3 Reasons Why Amazon Stock May Be Poised for Gains in 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot