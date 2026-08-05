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A $3.8 Billion Reason Why Procter & Gamble Stock Is in Focus Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Procter & Gamble Co_ logo- by RobsonPL via iStock
Procter & Gamble Co_ logo- by RobsonPL via iStock

Procter & Gamble (PG) shares extended gains on Aug. 4 after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire premium wellness and dietary supplement maker Thorne. The $3.8 billion all-cash transaction equips the NYSE-listed consumer staple giant with immediate scale in the rapidly expanding health and self-care market. 

Despite recent gains, Procter & Gamble stock is down roughly 12% versus its year-to-date high in late February. 

www.barchart.com

Significance of Thorne Acquisition for PG Shares

Taking over Thorne from private equity firm L Catterton represents a major strategic move for PG to accelerate growth across its Personal Health Care division. 

Thorne has built a strong market presence in science-backed nutritional supplements, personalized health solutions, and wellness technology, generating over $500 million in revenue last year and targeting $650 million in 2026. 

By adding Thorne’s premium brand portfolio, which has higher profit margins than traditional consumer packaged goods, Procter & Gamble positions itself to capture fast-growing demand in the global self-care industry. 

All in all, the announcement is bullish for PG shares as it signals management is taking aggressive action to boost top-line growth and improve overall margin profile moving into fiscal 2027. 

Should You Load Up on Procter & Gamble Stock?

Beyond revenue boost, acquiring Thorne expands P&G’s access to a highly coveted demographic. 

Most of Thorne’s customer base comprises health-conscious consumers under the age of 40, a segment the giant has sought to engage more deeply across its core household brands. 

Procter & Gamble can leverage its vast global distribution infrastructure, retail relationships, and supply chain efficiencies to scale Thorne’s reach globally. 

Plus, integrating Thorne’s direct-to-consumer digital (DTC) model with its global marketing engine could unlock substantial commercial synergies. 

Note that Procter & Gamble shares also currently pay a dividend yield of 2.94%, which makes them even more attractive to own in 2026. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Procter & Gamble

It's also worth mentioning that Wall Street analysts remain constructive on PG shares for the remainder of 2026. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Procter & Gamble sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $161, indicating potential upside of about 9% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PG 145.93 -2.08 -1.41%
Procter & Gamble Company

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