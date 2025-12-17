Soybeans Leaking Lower on Wednesday Morning

Soybeans are starting off Wednesday trade with fractional to 1 ½ cent losses. Futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts down 9 to 10 cents. Open interest was down 18,524 contracts, mainly in the January. The market has now given back all of the Chinese buying rally, as futures filled the October chart gaps this morning. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 8 ¾ cents lower at $9.92. Soymeal futures were steady to $1.10 lower, with Soy Oil futures down 98 to 112 points.

The EPA announced the finalization of the RVOs set for 2026 is not expected to take place until the first quarter of next year, confirming reports from the weekend.

China’s state stockpiler sold 323,000 MT of imported beans on Tuesday, with another auction for 550,000 MT set for Friday. EU soybean imports since July 1 have totaled 5.6 MMT through December 14, lagging the 6.5 MMT from the same pace last year.

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.62 3/4, down 9 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.92, down 8 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.71 3/4, down 9 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.83, down 10 cents, currently down 3/4 cent