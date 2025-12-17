Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Expedia Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Expedia Group Inc phone app by- Tada Images via Shutterstock
Expedia Group Inc phone app by- Tada Images via Shutterstock

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is a major travel technology company and one of the world’s largest online travel platforms. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, it operates a broad portfolio of travel brands and digital services that enable consumers and partners to research, plan, book, and manage travel across flights, hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises, and activities

With a market cap of $34.7 billion, the company is firmly positioned in the large-cap segment. It generates revenue from transaction fees, commissions, merchant-model bookings, advertising, and technology services provided to partners. Its global reach spans dozens of countries, connecting millions of travelers with a large inventory of travel options. 

Expedia recorded its 52-week high of $289.98 in the last trading session, underscoring strong upward momentum. The stock has climbed 26.7% over the past three months, significantly outperforming the  S&P 500 Index ($SPX2.9% surge during the same period.

www.barchart.com

This strength extends over longer horizons as well. EXPE is up 56.1% over the past 52 weeks and has surged 73.2% in the last six months, far ahead of the S&P 500’s 12% and 12.7% advances, respectively. 

From a technical standpoint, despite intermittent volatility, the stock has traded largely above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early May, reinforcing its bullish trend.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 6, Expedia Group delivered a strong third quarter in 2025, with key metrics beating expectations and driving investor optimism. As a result, its shares popped 17.6% in the next trading session. Revenue increased about 9% year-over-year to $4.4 billion, while gross bookings grew roughly 12% to $30.7 billion, supported by broad strength across both consumer and B2B segments. Adjusted EPS climbed 23% to $7.57, significantly exceeding forecasts, reflecting higher demand and operational leverage. Room nights climbed 11% as travel demand strengthened, particularly in the U.S., and adjusted EBITDA and operating income expanded, demonstrating margin improvement. 

In comparison, rival Tripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP) has lagged behind EXPE stock. EXPE stock has gained 8.7% over the past 52 weeks and 11.7% over the past six months. 

The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 36 analysts covering it, and the stock currently trades above the mean price target of $265.85


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TRIP 14.95 +0.02 +0.13%
Tripadvisor Inc
$SPX 6,800.26 -16.25 -0.24%
S&P 500 Index
EXPE 285.02 +1.57 +0.55%
Expedia Group Inc

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Stock Dips Post Earnings: Is AVGO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Bear Call Spread Opportunities for December 15th
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock 4
Did the QQQ Bull Run Just End? Here’s Why This Candlestick is a Bearish Confirmation.
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 5
Forget the AI Bubble and Buy Nvidia Stock for 2026: Here’s Why
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot