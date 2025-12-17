Barchart.com
Is F5 Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

F5 Inc HQ logo-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Seattle-based F5, Inc. (FFIV) provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions. Its application, delivery, and networking products improve the performance, availability, and security of applications running on networks that use the Internet Protocol. With a market cap of $15.3 billion, F5’s operations span the United States, Indo-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." F5 fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software infrastructure industry.

Despite its notable strengths, FFIV stock prices have dropped 25.4% from its all-time high of $346 touched on Oct. 10. Meanwhile, FFIV stock has plunged 20.2% over the past three months, significantly underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX3.5% uptick during the same time frame.

F5 has underperformed the Nasdaq over the longer term as well. F5’s stock prices have gained 2.7% on a YTD basis and dipped 1.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX’s 19.7% surge in 2025 and 14.6% returns over the past year.

FFIV stock dropped below its 50-day moving average in mid-October and below its 200-day moving average in late October, underscoring its recent downturn.

Despite reporting better-than-expected financials, F5’s stock prices dropped 7.9% in the trading session following the release of its Q4 results on Oct. 27. Driven by growth in its product as well as services revenues, the company’s overall topline for the quarter increased 8.5% year-over-year to $810.1 million, beating the Street’s expectations by 2.2%. Further, its adjusted EPS soared 19.6% year-over-year to $4.39, surpassing the consensus estimates by 10.9%. However, F5’s full-year financial guidance for 2026 missed the Street’s expectations by a notable margin, making investors jittery.

When compared to its peer, F5 has significantly underperformed Cloudflare, Inc.’s (NET83.4% surge on a YTD basis and 72.3% returns over the past 52-week period.

Among the 13 analysts covering the FFIV stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $292.78 suggests a 13.4% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

