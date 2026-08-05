Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Healthpeak Properties Stock?

Healthpeak Properties Inc_ on screen in front of website By Timon

With a market cap of $14.9 billion , Denver, Colorado-based Healthpeak Properties, Inc. ( DOC ) is a REIT in the United States that acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases a diverse portfolio of healthcare real estate-related properties.

DOC stock has rallied the broader market over the past year, growing 31.8% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 22.2% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has risen nearly 41%, outperforming the SPX’s 13% rise as well.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLRE ) has grown 8.6% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, XLRE has grown 12.4% and has also lagged behind the stock.

DOC released its Q2 2026 earnings on Aug. 4, and it is already up more than 3% as of writing this. The company’s revenue came in at $771.6 million and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted FFO amounted to $0.46, also coming in above Wall Street estimates. Healthpeak expects full-year FFO in the range of $1.73 to $1.77 per share.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect DOC’s FFO to decline 4.9% to $1.75 on a diluted basis. The company has surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Despite its underperformance, among the 22 analysts covering DOC stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy. ” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 15 “Holds.”

The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.

On July 21, Barclays analyst Richard Hightower maintained a “Hold” rating for DOC stock, with a price target of $23.

DOC’s mean price target of $22.29is below the current market price. Its Street-high target of $29 implies a robust 29.9% upside from current levels.