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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Healthpeak Properties Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Healthpeak Properties Inc_ on screen in front of website By Timon
Healthpeak Properties Inc_ on screen in front of website By Timon

With a market cap of $14.9 billion, Denver, Colorado-based Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) is a REIT in the United States that acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases a diverse portfolio of healthcare real estate-related properties. 

DOC stock has rallied the broader market over the past year, growing 31.8% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX22.2% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has risen nearly 41%, outperforming the SPX’s 13% rise as well.      

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) has grown 8.6% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, XLRE has grown 12.4% and has also lagged behind the stock.  

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DOC released its Q2 2026 earnings on Aug. 4, and it is already up more than 3% as of writing this. The company’s revenue came in at $771.6 million and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted FFO amounted to $0.46, also coming in above Wall Street estimates. Healthpeak expects full-year FFO in the range of $1.73 to $1.77 per share. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect DOC’s FFO to decline 4.9% to $1.75 on a diluted basis. The company has surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters. 

Despite its underperformance, among the 22 analysts covering DOC stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 15 “Holds.” 

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The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.

On July 21, Barclays analyst Richard Hightower maintained a “Hold” rating for DOC stock, with a price target of $23. 

DOC’s mean price target of $22.29is below the current market price. Its Street-high target of $29 implies a robust 29.9% upside from current levels.     


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,760.01 +23.49 +0.30%
S&P 500 Index
DOC 22.00 +0.38 +1.76%
Healthpeak Properties
XLRE 44.77 -0.40 -0.89%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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