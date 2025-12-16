Soybeans Posting Tuesday Losses, as October Gaps Get Filled

Soybeans are trading with double digit losses at midday, with contracts down 10 to 11 cents. The market has now given back all of the China soybean rally, as futures filled the October chart gaps this morning. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is a dime lower at $9.91 3/4. Soymeal futures are down 50 cents to $1.20, with Soy Oil futures down 124 to 126 points. The EPA announced the finalization of the RVOs set for 2026 is not expected to take place until the first quarter of next year, confirming reports from the weekend.

CFTC released a Commitment of Traders report for the week ending on November 25 on Monday, showing managed money trimming 15,336 contracts from their net long in soybean futures and options. That net long stood at 214,289 contracts at that date.

China’s state stockpiler sold 323,000 MT of imported beans on Tuesday, with another auction for 550,000 MT set for Friday. EU soybean imports since July 1 have totaled 5.6 MMT through December 14, lagging the 6.5 MMT from the same pace last year.

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.61 1/2, down 10 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.91 3/4, down 10 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.71 1/4, down 10 cents,