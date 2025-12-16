Corn Falling at Midday

Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com

Corn futures are showing losses of 3 to 3 ¼ cents in the front months on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3 1/4 cents to $3.92 1/2. Pressure is coming from losses in wheat and crude oil dropping $1.42/barrel at midday.

Another update to the backlogged CFTC data on Monday afternoon showed managed money flipping back to a net short of 10,872 contracts in the week ending on November 25 a move of 48,999 contracts to the short side.

EIA data will be released on Wednesday with some expecting ethanol production to be steady to slightly lower than last week.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.36 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.92 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.44 3/4, down 3 cents,