Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Franklin Resources Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Franklin Resources, Inc_ logo and site-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock
Franklin Resources, Inc_ logo and site-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $12.3 billion, Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) is an investment management firm based in San Mateo, California. It provides asset management services to retail and institutional clients, offering a diversified range of investment products across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives, and ETFs. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and BEN fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the asset management industry. With a strong international presence and a multi-manager investment platform, the company focuses on active management, global distribution, and long-term capital appreciation, positioning it as a leading player in the industry.

This financial company has slipped 9.4% from its 52-week high of $26.08, reached on Aug. 13. Shares of BEN have declined 3% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX3% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, in the longer term, BEN has gained 7.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind SPX’s 12.7% uptick over the same time frame. Nonetheless, on a YTD basis, shares of BEN are up 16.4%, outpacing SPX’s 15.9% return. 

To confirm its bullish trend, BEN has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early May, with slight fluctuations, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early December. 

www.barchart.com 

On Nov. 7, shares of BEN plunged 4.4% after its Q4 earnings release. The company’s operating revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $2.3 billion, while its adjusted EPS of $0.67 climbed 13.6% from the year-ago quarter, surpassing consensus estimates by a notable margin of 17.5%. However, its adjusted operating margin fell by 30 basis-points, and its ending and average Assets Under Management (AUM) declined from the same period last year, weighing on investor sentiment. 

BEN has outpaced its rival, BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), which gained 1.3% over the past 52 weeks and 5.2% on a YTD basis. 

Looking at BEN’s recent underperformance, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold” from the 12 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $24.36, suggests a 2.8% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BLK 1,071.32 -10.84 -1.00%
Blackrock Inc
$SPX 6,806.17 -10.34 -0.15%
S&P 500 Index
BEN 23.66 +0.04 +0.17%
Franklin Resources

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Stock Dips Post Earnings: Is AVGO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock 2
Did the QQQ Bull Run Just End? Here’s Why This Candlestick is a Bearish Confirmation.
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 3
Forget the AI Bubble and Buy Nvidia Stock for 2026: Here’s Why
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay 4
Robinhood Markets Stock: Is HOOD Outperforming the Financial Sector?
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 5
Bear Call Spread Opportunities for December 15th
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot