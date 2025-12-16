Is Franklin Resources Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $12.3 billion , Franklin Resources, Inc. ( BEN ) is an investment management firm based in San Mateo, California. It provides asset management services to retail and institutional clients, offering a diversified range of investment products across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives, and ETFs.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and BEN fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the asset management industry. With a strong international presence and a multi-manager investment platform, the company focuses on active management, global distribution, and long-term capital appreciation, positioning it as a leading player in the industry.

This financial company has slipped 9.4% from its 52-week high of $26.08 , reached on Aug. 13. Shares of BEN have declined 3% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 3% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, in the longer term, BEN has gained 7.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind SPX’s 12.7% uptick over the same time frame. Nonetheless, on a YTD basis, shares of BEN are up 16.4%, outpacing SPX’s 15.9% return.

To confirm its bullish trend, BEN has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early May, with slight fluctuations, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early December.

On Nov. 7, shares of BEN plunged 4.4% after its Q4 earnings release. The company’s operating revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $2.3 billion, while its adjusted EPS of $0.67 climbed 13.6% from the year-ago quarter, surpassing consensus estimates by a notable margin of 17.5%. However, its adjusted operating margin fell by 30 basis-points, and its ending and average Assets Under Management (AUM) declined from the same period last year, weighing on investor sentiment.

BEN has outpaced its rival, BlackRock, Inc. ( BLK ), which gained 1.3% over the past 52 weeks and 5.2% on a YTD basis.