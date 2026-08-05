Palantir Just Reported a Blowout Quarter and Raised Its Guidance. Wall Street Is Blown Away by PLTR Stock.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is a leading enterprise AI and data analytics company that builds operating systems for modern data-driven decision-making. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Palantir serves both government and commercial clients through its flagship platforms, Gotham and Foundry, which integrate disparate, sensitive data sources while preserving privacy and security.

The company's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) has become a cornerstone of its growth strategy, enabling organizations to deploy large language models (LLMs) against structured and unstructured data. Palantir's client base spans defense, intelligence, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and financial services, positioning it as a key beneficiary of the enterprise AI adoption wave sweeping global boardrooms.

About Palantir Stock

Palantir's stock has been one of the market's most volatile AI plays in 2026. After delivering triple-digit gains in 2023, 2024, and 2025, the stock corrected sharply this year amid a broader software and AI valuation reset, falling roughly 30% year-to-date (YTD) and trading more than 40% below its 52-week high before its latest earnings report. However, sentiment shifted dramatically following blowout second-quarter results, with shares rocketing 29% higher after Palantir reported "otherworldly" second-quarter earnings driven by customer demand for AI sovereign tools.

Palantir has significantly lagged broader benchmarks for much of 2026. Over the trailing 52 weeks, even accounting for the earnings report spike, PLTR has declined nearly 6% while the S&P 500 ($SPX) surged almost 23%, with the underperformance closing somewhat to a roughly 8% YTD decline versus the index's 13% gain. The stock has also trailed key software-sector ETFs, reflecting valuation-driven rotation away from high-multiple AI names despite Palantir's continued operational outperformance.

Palantir Surges Post Results

Palantir Technologies shares surged 7.5% in extended trading on Monday and are up more than 25% today after the software giant reported second-quarter results that topped Wall Street's forecast and raised its full-year guidance. For the period ending June 30, Palantir earned an adjusted $0.41 per share as revenue soared 93% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.94 billion, easily beating analyst estimates of $0.34 EPS on $1.81 billion in revenue. U.S. commercial revenue jumped 149% YoY to $764 million, while U.S. government revenue climbed 90% to $809 million, pushing total U.S. revenue up 115% to $1.573 billion.

The company closed 220 deals worth at least $1 million during the quarter, including 98 deals worth $5 million or more and 73 deals worth $10 million or more. Palantir closed $3.373 billion in total contract value, up 49% YoY, with a record $2.13 billion in U.S. commercial contracts. "Demand for AI sovereignty has now been unleashed," said CEO Alex Karp, calling the quarter "otherworldly" and noting the company's Rule of 40 score climbed to 155%.

Looking ahead, Palantir guided for third-quarter revenue of $2.16–$2.164 billion, above the $2 billion consensus estimate, with adjusted operating profit expected between $1.29 billion and $1.3 billion. For the full year, Palantir now expects revenue between $8.15 billion and $8.16 billion, up from its prior guidance of $7.65–$7.66 billion and well above the $7.73 billion analysts had projected, alongside raised adjusted free cash flow guidance of $4.5–$4.7 billion. Julian Lin, Investing Group Leader for Best of Breed Growth Stocks, noted the company is now within striking distance of overtaking Microsoft (MSFT) as the most profitable software company in the world by margin.

Should You Bet on PLTR Stock Post Earnings?

Palantir's blowout quarter and raised full-year guidance reinforce the bull case that its AI sovereignty push is translating into real, accelerating revenue growth rather than just hype. Wall Street remains largely optimistic despite the stock's recent volatility. PLTR stock carries a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating from 29 analysts, including 21 "Strong Buy," six "Hold," one "Moderate Sell," and one "Strong Sell." The mean price target of $188.85 implies roughly 19% upside from current levels, suggesting analysts see further room to run despite the stock's already elevated valuation.